As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Trimmed Stake by $8.15 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 131,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.07M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.97 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says About 65% of Pilbara Trains in Auto-mode at 1Q-end; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Sell Winchester South for $200M; 27/03/2018 – IGNORE: RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS CHARGED BY SEC REPORTED OCT. 17; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE ON SOME CONTRACTS; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 486558.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 330,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 330,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 334,160 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $88.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 175,116 shares to 127,393 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 405,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).