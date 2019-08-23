As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined, Guggenheim Capital Decreased by $788,568 Its Holding; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.15 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 80,966 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 94,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 2.45 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF EU CASH TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Will Expand Driverless Trucks to 5th Pilbara Mine; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANTICIPATES THAT AUSTRALIAN INCOME TAX WILL BE PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEDS WHICH ARE IN EXCESS OF COST BASE OF ASSETS AT COMPLETION

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.55M, up from 14,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 46,211 shares to 80,989 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,358 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).