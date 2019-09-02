As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Upped Its Position; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Market Value Rose While Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 41,684 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 32,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.03 million shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 25/04/2018 – Nevada Copper Appoints Matthew Gili as President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS MOST OF ITS TAXES PAID IN AUSTRALIA; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ARRANGEMENTS INCLUDE RUSAL’S 20 PCT STAKE IN QUEENSLAND ALUMINA LIMITED IN AUSTRALIA, BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL’S REFINERY IN IRELAND; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 501,871 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 595,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,362 shares to 24,276 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,909 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs reported 0.09% stake. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,280 shares stake. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 26,683 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 472,900 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com reported 10,965 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 263,528 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mirae Asset Invests holds 4,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 21,347 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2.03 million shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.99M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.