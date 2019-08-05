As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Price Declined, Holder Laffer Investments Lifted Its Stake; As Baxter International (BAX) Shares Rose, Palisade Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $4.72 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 36.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 58,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,429 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 158,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.18M shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Nine More Drills to be Added by End of 2018, Fleet to Total 20; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Queensland asset to Whitehaven for $200 mln; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES (100 PER CENT BASIS); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia’s lnalum offers $550 mln for Rio Tinto interest in Grasberg – report; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says About 65% of Pilbara Trains in Auto-mode at 1Q-end; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co invested in 6.85 million shares. Wealth Architects Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 442,408 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Bangor State Bank holds 0.3% or 19,414 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.24% or 4,443 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% or 3.02 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% or 152,044 shares. Fin Counselors has 0.42% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Davenport Communications Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lincoln National holds 4,429 shares. 50 are held by Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 35,155 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 1.74 million shares or 1.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.