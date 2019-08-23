As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Value Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Stake; Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Rose While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Upped Position

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 98,795 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39 million, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.21 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO: ALSO LOOKING QUEENSLAND VENTURE WITH RUSAL; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bessemer Grp accumulated 30 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 74,500 shares. Swift Run Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,463 shares. 66,819 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Pecaut And has 36,110 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.15% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 331,196 shares. Renaissance Limited Co holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 14,000 shares. Baillie Gifford Communications holds 0.21% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 7,237 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 334,346 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 8 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 977 shares. Independent Investors holds 1.46% or 34,080 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).