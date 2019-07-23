As Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) Share Value Rose, Holder Saturna Capital Lifted Stake; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Investure Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Ads (RIO) by 650.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 114,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 1.26M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 10/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mongolia arrests ex-minister in Swiss graft probe – govt; 10/05/2018 – RIO TINTO’S VINCENT CHRIST NAMED CEO OF ELYSIS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Arnaud Soirat Sees Copper Under-Supplied by 2021 (Video); 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 9.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,582 shares to 429,078 shares, valued at $34.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,508 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding.

