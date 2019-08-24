As Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Decreased Holding by $818,554; Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $59.87 Million as Stock Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 14,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 79,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.95 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS INTENDS TO ‘VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF’ IN COURT; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO: ALSO LOOKING QUEENSLAND VENTURE WITH RUSAL

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 1.93M shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Global Comm Services Etf (IXP) by 23,126 shares to 36,950 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF).

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.74M for 6.23 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.