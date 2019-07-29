As Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped by $5.38 Million Its Position; Tig Advisors Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $13.66 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.54. About 5.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 50,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.53M, up from 167,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 364,507 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.82 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AT&T’s Streaming Strategy Is Still a Fragmented Mess – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Service Inc invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbr Prtnrs Llc holds 18,638 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Filament Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.3% or 2.23 million shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Co owns 426,122 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park National Oh has 311,350 shares. Eagle Capital Limited Co stated it has 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsec Fincl Inc stated it has 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has 2,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allstate Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 124,108 shares. Steinberg Asset has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Trust has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.