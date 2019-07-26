As Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $3.15 Million; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Stake by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 1.63 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 633,640 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance holds 0.02% or 111,242 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 130,742 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 160,156 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Leuthold Lc invested in 59,999 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 15,124 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 4,895 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 658,878 shares. 309 are owned by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Westwood has invested 0.11% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blackhill Capital reported 39.11% stake. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 293 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company reported 93,314 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 110,220 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,262 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,709 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

