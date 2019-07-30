As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Value Rose, Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $618,674; Marcato Capital Management LP Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Has Cut by $4.00 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,111 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 65,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.07% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 3.48M shares traded or 366.85% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Mufg Americas invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 15,807 shares. Mirae Asset Communications Ltd stated it has 22,466 shares. Bristol John W And Ny stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Prudential accumulated 936,836 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 3,600 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 4.45 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 181,593 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 269,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,684 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 86,211 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.71 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) by 382,890 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $85.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).