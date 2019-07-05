As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Investure Decreased Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 6.01M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 416,386 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral to acquire Dimelo – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral +5.4% after beat-and-raise in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $4.59 million activity. $214,750 worth of stock was sold by Shah Praful on Monday, January 7. On Tuesday, January 8 Shmunis Vladimir sold $3.42M worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 39,032 shares. Another trade for 2,766 shares valued at $238,632 was sold by Dhruv Mitesh. 2,000 shares valued at $206,884 were sold by Michelle McKenna on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 44,826 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 1,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 27,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 125,000 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 50,400 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 816,955 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 5,703 shares. Citigroup reported 9,748 shares. Timpani Limited Liability Co has 40,553 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Cap Investors holds 0.12% or 2.56M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 5,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 12,872 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 2,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 1,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bailard has 0.17% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.70 million for 157.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ServiceNow Inc (NOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s New Drones to Boost E-commerce Delivery Abilities – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is a Buy, But Do Not Underestimate Its Risks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.