As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Rose, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by $374,250 as Stock Price Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 4,990 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,270 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 566,003 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP analyzed 55,800 shares as the company's stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 120,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 492,859 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire" published on July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Hbk LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 300,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.15% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). M&T Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,129 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Aqr Ltd holds 26,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Interest Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,595 shares. 1,860 are owned by Cibc World. Granahan Inv Management Ma stated it has 110,535 shares. Whale Rock Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.47% or 1.27M shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.17% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 211,100 shares to 219,600 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 91,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 195,166 shares to 212,589 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.75 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

