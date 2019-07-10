As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Decreased by $8.03 Million Its Holding; Rmb Capital Management Stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) Upped by $26.48 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 3018.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 242,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, up from 8,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $121.98. About 566,100 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 28.00M shares, valued at $35.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 17.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.14 million are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd. Fil has invested 0.11% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Telemus Cap Lc invested in 2,325 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,902 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 9,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 2,694 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 148,337 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Spark Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 182,140 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 1,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Parametrica Management Limited holds 2,152 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 29,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 0.64% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy F (TTP) by 32,211 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $164,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 33,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,585 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.