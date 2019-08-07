As Ringcentral (RNG) Stock Price Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Its Position by $14.64 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Boosted by $875,457 Its Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.04. About 381,401 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 1.40 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cipher LP accumulated 2,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 108,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 460,492 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.39% or 683,008 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Whale Rock Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Nicholas Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 15,721 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 141,559 shares. 27,259 are held by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. 2,428 were accumulated by Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company. 2,694 were reported by Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 312,940 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,444 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 0.11% or 23,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.09% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 220,447 shares to 143,796 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,366 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.