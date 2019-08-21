As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Raised Position; Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Share Value Declined

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 528,536 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 631,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 289,255 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 920,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 1.28 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 123,673 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company reported 2.14 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3,109 shares. 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 6.79% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 74,348 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 17,235 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.15% stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 90,777 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Los Angeles & Equity Inc stated it has 45,410 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.89% or 31,618 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Andra Ap reported 0.05% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 37,507 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hilltop holds 0.37% or 19,161 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 30,752 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marathon Capital Management owns 3,429 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 69,716 shares. Synovus accumulated 179,510 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 207,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

