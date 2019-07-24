As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.15 Million Its Stake; Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Holding in Citigroup (C) as Valuation Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 9.71M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.02. About 457,783 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc has 34 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs has 0.27% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 7,031 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 10,701 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,400 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 118,826 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc accumulated 45,410 shares. 6,209 are held by Amp Investors Limited. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,022 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 23.40 million shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.36M shares. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 21 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 141,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Trust holds 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 7,818 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.27% or 105,912 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based E&G Advsrs LP has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pacific Glob Inv Management owns 90,111 shares. Lakewood Mgmt LP holds 10.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.79M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.29% or 113,794 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,224 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 126,471 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 223,436 shares. Steadfast Ltd Partnership owns 4.61 million shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & Co invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.37 million shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.71% or 43,033 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Inc invested in 85,191 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.