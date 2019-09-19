As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Decreased by $336,950 Its Position; Next Century Growth Investors Cut Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) by $1.75 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 2,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 5,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 68,850 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 39,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 148,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 14,967 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O FY SHR VIEW $2.22, REV VIEW $1.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 66,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investors holds 0.27% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 10.04M shares. Exane Derivatives has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 134,901 shares. Cookson Peirce And has 12,115 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,034 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 28,629 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.48% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). G2 Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.8% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The New York-based Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.83% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 7,086 are held by Campbell And Communications Inv Adviser. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 135,938 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 21,139 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 100,775 shares to 600,775 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Clayton Dubiler and Rice Avaya (AVYA) Offer Seen Valued at $16.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts boost RingCentral after upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 80,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Summit Creek Advsr Lc reported 135,824 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 22,652 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company invested in 0% or 5,330 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,713 shares stake. Trexquant Lp reported 5,466 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.01% or 20,682 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability reported 51,183 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 38,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.21 million for 28.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Virtusa (VRTU) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q2 & FY20 EPS/Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Announces $30M Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hitachi and Virtusa Partner to Advance AI in Financial Services – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Virtusa Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Needham & Company Downgrades Virtusa (VRTU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21,560 shares to 89,558 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).