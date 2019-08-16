As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted Holding by $14.64 Million; As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Taylor Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.63 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 221,382 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 238,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.84. About 1.21M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 479,427 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 511,194 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,450 shares. Argyle Cap Management reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 68,821 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,844 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Com holds 0.01% or 3,630 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 41,887 shares. Hl Financial Lc owns 10,714 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.04% or 60,041 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,890 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Liability Corp has 72,602 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 2.61M were reported by Victory Cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Llc has 39,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 4.03 million shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 1,096 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 79,669 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has 1,875 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 15,721 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 364 shares. Axa invested in 105,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). American Natl Insurance Company Tx has 110,360 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 300,407 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors invested in 9.51 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company has 123,673 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares to 106,864 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).