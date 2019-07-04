As Ringcentral (RNG) Shares Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Upped Stake; Opus Capital Group Has Raised Its Stake in Aptargroup (ATR) as Share Price Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 162,191 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 360.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 15,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 4,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 416,386 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 11,528 shares to 2,326 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,757 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.07% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bailard Inc reported 0.17% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Aqr Mgmt Ltd owns 26,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,218 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 1,911 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 5,170 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 0% or 304 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 21,300 shares. 1,974 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny. Exane Derivatives stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 2,281 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $4.59 million activity. Michelle McKenna had sold 2,000 shares worth $206,884 on Friday, February 15. $509,796 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Sipes David on Thursday, January 10. Shah Praful sold $214,750 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Dhruv Mitesh had sold 2,766 shares worth $238,632.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Gr (NYSE:PAG) by 26,764 shares to 21,764 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,378 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastruc (NYSE:MIC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $66,163 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Davenport & Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,393 shares. Captrust holds 123 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co owns 0.23% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 15,481 shares. Federated Pa reported 630,103 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 78,642 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 5,375 shares. Mawer Mngmt Ltd holds 0.62% or 821,758 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 918 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,340 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 99,642 shares.