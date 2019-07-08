As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Position; Piedmont Investment Advisors Trimmed Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $2.27 Million; Share Price Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 23,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $158.63. About 44,389 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 19,667 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42M for 17.17 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 112,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated reported 13,787 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 49,354 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 42,911 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management reported 1,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 24,343 shares. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company reported 292,658 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.02% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advisors Lc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 12 shares. Chem Comml Bank reported 2,499 shares stake. Markel owns 127,800 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Rockwell on smarter manufacturing – Gabelli – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 461 shares to 27,071 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $716,680 activity. 2,766 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares with value of $238,632 were sold by Dhruv Mitesh. Michelle McKenna had sold 2,000 shares worth $206,884. Shmunis Vladimir also sold $3.42 million worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Tuesday, January 8. Shah Praful had sold 2,500 shares worth $214,750 on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.