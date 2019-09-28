As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Holding by $2.06 Million; Bank Of The West Upped Position in General Mtrs Co (GM)

Bank Of The West increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 12,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 140,858 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 128,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 20/03/2018 – GM: Lee Joo-yeol “Urgent support plan for 40 ~ 50 billion won in Gunsan” (breaking news); 31/05/2018 – GM: Investments to Provide Capital Needed to Reach Commercialization at Scale Beginning in 2019; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Profit Sinks on Restructuring, Other Costs; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL MARCH 31 TOTAL DELINQUENCIES 5.4% VS 4.8% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 18,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241,000, down from 20,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 755,317 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3,516 shares to 7,686 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 150,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.44M are held by Vanguard. D E Shaw accumulated 504,893 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Comerica National Bank invested in 0% or 2,281 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 3,383 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 112,892 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 0.01% or 284,278 shares. Principal Gru Inc has 13,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.15 million are held by International. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,950 shares stake. Swiss Financial Bank has 130,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bridges Inc holds 2,761 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 16.62M shares or 2.45% of the stock. 102.57 million are held by Vanguard. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ims Cap Mgmt reported 12,408 shares. 2.29 million were reported by California Employees Retirement. Park Avenue Secs Ltd reported 6,018 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.33 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 4.13 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Regal Lc holds 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 6,693 shares. Loews holds 333,055 shares. Alps holds 0.29% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.02% stake. 199,004 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance.