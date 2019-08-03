As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Price Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Raised Position by $3.15 Million; Harley Davidson (Call) (HOG) Holder Impala Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (HOG) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 340,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86,000, down from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.81M shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 702,800 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 4,562 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 5,213 shares. Verition Fund Ltd reported 2,494 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 44,322 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 29 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 9 shares. Tiger Management Lc holds 0.81% or 1.36 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 351,776 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 96,247 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 123,673 shares. Proshare Lc stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 626,233 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $111.35M for 12.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.