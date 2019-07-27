As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 738,702 shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors has 6,209 shares. G2 Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.71% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). D E Shaw reported 0.07% stake. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.53% or 43,464 shares. 284,118 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Service Ma. California State Teachers Retirement owns 108,009 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd has invested 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Blair William Il owns 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 20,188 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 193 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1,974 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 96,247 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr owns 218,277 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Vanguard Grp Inc has 6.28 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).