As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Marvin & Palmer Associates Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 564,328 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RingCentral Signs Agreement with Fujitsu Across EMEA to Offer RingCentral’s Market-Leading Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solutions for Digital Workplace Transformation – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares to 669,147 shares, valued at $238.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Texas Instruments (TXN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

