As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped by $3.15 Million Its Position; Provident Investment Management Trimmed First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Stake by $2.27 Million; Share Value Declined

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 146,433 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 140,639 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $56.20M for 10.31 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Best US Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, July 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check – Seeking Alpha” on January 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FC Cincinnati adds exclusive bank sponsor – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 134,251 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 9,030 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 29,449 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 178,443 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 162,089 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 15,366 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Moreover, Principal Gp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.08% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 361,358 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 88,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 5.03 million shares. 192,387 were reported by Millennium Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 22,124 shares or 0% of the stock.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Booth Cynthia O had bought 370 shares worth $8,924. Another trade for 257 shares valued at $6,199 was made by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by olszewski richard e. Shares for $4,269 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Wednesday, April 10. $6,344 worth of stock was bought by Berta Vince on Wednesday, April 10. kramer william j bought $4,245 worth of stock or 176 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 21,160 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communications has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 52,186 shares. Eam Limited Co stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 460,492 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has 69,863 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 335,090 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 148,337 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 0.1% or 218,277 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny owns 1,974 shares.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sell Zoom Video, Buy RingCentral? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.