As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Its Position; Amarillo National Bank Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 741,660 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 458,905 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Fincl Inv Management has 13,335 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,182 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 318,700 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Lc reported 2,300 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 129 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Investments Lc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 0.32% or 3,515 shares. 325,105 are held by Carlson Capital Lp. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 545,770 shares. Shelton Cap has 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 37,912 shares. 717,361 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 71,700 shares to 88,813 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 87,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,204 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.