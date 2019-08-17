As Ring Energy (REI) Share Value Declined, Cannell Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.53 Million; Camden Asset Management LP Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $18.21 Million; Stock Price Rose

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 2.22 million shares traded or 133.38% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 10,433 shares to 80,009 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc reported 1,727 shares. Invest Wi reported 14,612 shares. Monetary Inc holds 3,090 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors reported 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,436 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc owns 21,454 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cls Invs holds 10,623 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 294 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stanley reported 8,234 shares stake. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank In has invested 0.2% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Calamos Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,645 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 22.60 million shares to 30.67 million shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.