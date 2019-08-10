As Ring Energy (REI) Share Price Declined, Holder Cannell Capital Has Cut Position by $9.53 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Holding by $405,100; Shares Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 20,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 107,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 127,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 800,364 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $8.82M for 4.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ring Energy Releases Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ring Energy Releases Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30 million shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exterran Corp by 68,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kestrel Corp has invested 2.39% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Smith Salley & holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 135,664 shares. 158,246 are held by Pennsylvania Trust. 283,490 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Washington State Bank owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,616 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 23,078 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 63,785 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 32,650 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,195 shares to 77,455 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).