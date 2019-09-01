As Ring Energy (REI) Share Price Declined, Daruma Capital Management Increased by $1.81 Million Its Position; Guild Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.06 million shares traded or 103.78% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 5,089 shares. 151,844 are held by Meyer Handelman Com. Lenox Wealth Management owns 14,994 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 265,712 shares or 8.13% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insur invested in 0.82% or 154,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 23,264 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1.9% or 89,036 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Commerce Limited owns 17,000 shares. Barr E S & holds 1.26% or 63,782 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 24.98 million shares. Fragasso Gru reported 20,871 shares. Freestone Holdings Ltd has 136,875 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Magellan Asset stated it has 7.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

