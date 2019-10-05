As Rignet (RNET) Stock Value Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $887,060; Assetmark Trimmed Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $7.54 Million as Valuation Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 88,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 25,803 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 94.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 685,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 37,888 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 723,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 2.27% less from 16.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 24,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 382 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) or 44,977 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Llc has invested 0.08% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Blackrock owns 913,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Geode Cap Ltd holds 187,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 10,809 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 2,279 shares. 32,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 14,443 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 22,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 590,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 24,784 shares to 351,730 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 215,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc holds 0% or 1,566 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 91 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 184 shares. One Trading Lp reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 14,506 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.02M shares. Illinois-based West Family Investments has invested 7.65% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 1.34 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pnc Ser Grp has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 16,912 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.95M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp Com (NYSE:MCO) by 5,143 shares to 90,717 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 6,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ).