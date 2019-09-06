As Rignet (RNET) Share Value Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Stake; King Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $167.40 Million; Share Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 19,941 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.71 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 32,215 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 17,809 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Lp holds 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. American Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 12,799 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Blackrock has 930,730 shares. 74,989 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Stephens Investment Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) or 431,392 shares. Dorsey Wright & reported 459 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,237 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co owns 574,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 678,288 shares. Millennium Tvp Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 0.31% or 27,999 shares. Punch And Inv accumulated 508,260 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares to 106,864 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.50M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

