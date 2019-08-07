As Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) Share Price Declined, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Stake; The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position Raised by Ngam Advisors Lp

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 107.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 468,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 904,113 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.66M, up from 435,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 9.75M shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 299,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% . The institutional investor held 685,835 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 386,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ricebran Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 15,043 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 15/03/2018 RiceBran Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 15/03/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES RIBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Global Rice Bran Oil Market 2010-2017 & 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 18.94 million shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Limited has 0.62% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Webster National Bank N A holds 56,064 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 165,537 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 401,379 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.02% or 14,760 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% or 99,094 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Communication invested in 0% or 62 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Strategic Advsr Llc invested in 0.11% or 6,806 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 2.86 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Raymond James & owns 649,061 shares. 520,744 are held by Barr E S And Com.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,615 shares to 139,133 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,902 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RIBT shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Lc holds 39 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 22,900 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Us Comml Bank De owns 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 10,040 shares. 187,500 are held by First Eagle Management Ltd. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 5,593 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 22,861 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 11,022 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,711 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 52 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 244,118 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 163,951 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has 0.01% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.10 million activity. Gendason Ari David also bought $9,065 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares. The insider CHEMEROW DAVID I. bought $18,650. Another trade for 13,094 shares valued at $38,176 was bought by Rosenthal Brent David. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 666,667 shares worth $2.00M on Friday, March 8. $5,840 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was bought by Hoogenkamp Henk on Friday, June 7.