As Rf Inds LTD (RFIL) Share Price Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed by $314,896 Its Position; Bartlett & Co Has Trimmed Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $363,324

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rf Inds Ltd (RFIL) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 39,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.02% . The hedge fund held 116,317 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 155,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rf Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1,021 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 66,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 68,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 503,842 shares traded. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold RFIL shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.95 million shares or 10.37% more from 2.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc holds 3,648 shares. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.06% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Essex Management Com Limited Liability Com invested in 52,878 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) for 126,047 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Bridgeway Management holds 242,998 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 45,686 shares. Blackrock reported 165,728 shares. Moreover, G2 Investment Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 2,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 728,721 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 17,316 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Navellier And Assocs stated it has 51,878 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 117,300 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 21,762 shares to 55,035 shares, valued at $23.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,992 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.47% or 93,000 shares. Smith Moore & invested 0.18% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fjarde Ap holds 0.49% or 277,584 shares. Transamerica invested in 1,168 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,716 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,936 shares. Alpha Windward Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,174 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 2,449 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.08% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Letko Brosseau & Assoc Incorporated holds 1.09% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 786,877 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alps Advsr has 262,324 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 52,841 shares to 53,887 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,948 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

