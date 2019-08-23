As Rexnord New (RXN) Market Value Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $375,000; Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $532,092 as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 278,289 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 18,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.84 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group Inc has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Colonial Advsrs invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited reported 178,098 shares. Rowland & Co Counsel Adv stated it has 53,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 29,846 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,697 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 199,865 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 1.92% or 145,440 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4,246 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc reported 64,804 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.09 million shares. Cibc Mkts owns 11,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 3.41M shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

