As Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Valuation Rose, First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.33 Million; Clear Harbor Asset Management Stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 8,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 74,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 82,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 21,224 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 07/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – RICHARD KNOWLTON WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY’S MAINE OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, MAINE WATER COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $53; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS INSIST CTWS BOARD MEET W/ COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Connecticut Water Service Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTWS)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 38,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 439,008 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 8,473 shares to 58,765 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 93,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CTWS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.46 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 993 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 179,783 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,082 are owned by Hightower Limited Com. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 36,119 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 443,798 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 248,200 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc stated it has 5,393 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny holds 0.01% or 11,755 shares. Blackhill Capital invested in 0.05% or 4,000 shares. 16,072 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 74,414 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 38,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 18,781 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 72,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 49,536 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 82,425 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp has 0.03% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Asset Mngmt One stated it has 0.04% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Fmr Limited Liability has 3.18M shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc accumulated 3.79M shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,291 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 21 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 490,000 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Group has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 48 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc accumulated 10,859 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.67M shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.32% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

