As Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Holding; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Brinker Intl (EAT) Stake by $1.97 Million; Valuation Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 73,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 804,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 731,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 407,925 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 2.51 million shares traded or 152.73% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Ajo LP accumulated 124,780 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 6,672 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 6,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,615 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 36,843 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership has 65,352 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 11,943 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 16,923 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Advisory Ltd Com reported 98 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 20,944 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 114,811 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Amp Cap Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 1.40M shares. 400 are held by Numerixs Investment Techs. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.01% or 39,362 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 0% or 60,012 shares. 203,057 are owned by Fred Alger Inc. American Century Companies owns 885,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.07% or 401,170 shares. First Foundation holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.21 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,037 shares. Da Davidson And reported 8,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 4,494 shares. Prudential has invested 0.08% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).