As Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Share Value Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Holding by $691,285; Kirklands (KIRK) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 52,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 650,159 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 465,401 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S SEES FY EPS 50C TO 60C, EST. 50C; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Sales Up 3%-5%

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. PLEAS CHARLES III bought 100,000 shares worth $239,000.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17 million for 36.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

