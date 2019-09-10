As Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Csx (CSX) Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Decreased Stake

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 3.97M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 512,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34 million, down from 521,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 412,841 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 637,522 shares to 645,278 shares, valued at $52.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar accumulated 0.25% or 5,848 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 4,365 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.78 million shares. 4,200 were reported by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 74,671 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc holds 0% or 9,643 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 1.25 million shares. Capital Intl Ca reported 17,350 shares. Community Bancshares Of Raymore stated it has 8.95% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bain Equity Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.34% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 505,732 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 880,747 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $800.19M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93 million for 36.90 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 38,711 shares to 74,538 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm has invested 0.79% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Weiss Multi holds 370,802 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 34,623 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). 2.92 million are held by Aew Capital L P. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bailard holds 0.02% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 32,525 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0.01% or 196,891 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 229,258 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 258,883 shares stake. First Advsrs LP owns 90,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 43,033 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Honeywell Int owns 84,269 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,400 shares.

