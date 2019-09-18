As Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) Share Price Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Stake; Automatic Data Process (ADP) Shares Rose While Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $9.56 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 54,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 457,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, down from 512,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 61,107 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Process (ADP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.79 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Process for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $158.04. About 97,205 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 182,068 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $269.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.92 million for 37.19 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

