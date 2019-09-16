As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Price Rose, Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 38,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 117,743 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 104,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 543,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96M, up from 439,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 562,823 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold TFSL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.98 million shares or 0.33% less from 32.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 84,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 178,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 25,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clover Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 125,000 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Moreover, Ser has 0.01% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 2,233 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 138,728 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 917,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 19,509 shares. 8,418 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Invesco reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Atria Invests Limited Liability Com holds 6,715 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 335,969 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40M for 56.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 159,935 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 170,200 shares. 350,431 were reported by First Foundation Advisors. Balyasny Asset Management Llc accumulated 271,499 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 22,524 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 34,500 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested in 2.1% or 439,469 shares. Parametric Port Llc owns 157,338 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bamco Ny owns 302,706 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Amer Century reported 0.05% stake. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 150,745 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp owns 0.07% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 149,381 shares.