As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Price Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted by $619,500 Its Stake; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53B market cap company. It closed at $264.68 lastly. It is down 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 104,924 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 113,529 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 60,012 shares or 0% of the stock. 82,425 were reported by United Service Automobile Association. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 73,200 shares. 248,588 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 145,141 shares stake. Victory Inc reported 8,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 0.02% or 1.02M shares. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.28% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Ubs Oconnor owns 138,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.04% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rexford Industrial Realty: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2017. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Four Industrial Properties For $84.5 Million – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 23,600 shares to 71,112 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,888 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 4,166 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc has 77 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd owns 7.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.28M shares. Hikari Pwr reported 10,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 16,244 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Cadinha & Lc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 42,643 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tompkins Financial owns 8,988 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Company invested in 0.07% or 44,711 shares. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 21,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited accumulated 3,301 shares. Maryland-based Preferred has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.05 million shares.