As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Price Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Spitfire Capital Trimmed Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 368,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 650,159 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 76,633 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year's $0.74 per share. CMCO's profit will be $18.05M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17M for 36.15 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.