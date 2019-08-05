As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Price Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $324,909 as Share Value Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 32,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 439,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, down from 471,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 434,919 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 142,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 32.89 million shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Co invested in 0.06% or 823 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd Liability holds 104,995 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 240,830 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs accumulated 9,922 shares. First Savings Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&Co has 1.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,457 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc, California-based fund reported 41,573 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 152,018 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited reported 224,661 shares stake. Waverton Invest Ltd stated it has 9.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 11.11 million shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.48% stake. Stralem And Co reported 59,147 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology invested in 0% or 400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 87,619 shares. 248,588 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 490,000 shares. Honeywell Intll holds 84,269 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 495,690 were accumulated by Phocas Finance Corporation. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Whittier Trust holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 1,188 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 7,124 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 169,016 shares.