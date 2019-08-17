As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Share Value Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Has Raised by $24.43 Million Its Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $442,076 as Stock Price Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 63.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 11,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 133.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 698,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 522,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 939,321 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.62M shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 194,016 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 69,752 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Fmr Lc has 3.18 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 60,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management reported 96,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,861 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 32,525 shares or 0.29% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 490,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Amer Group holds 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 58,863 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 25,165 shares in its portfolio.

