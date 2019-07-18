As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Market Valuation Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted by $2.79 Million Its Position; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $2.85 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 295,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.04M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 79,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.20 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 217,741 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 20,102 shares to 62,899 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 20,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,683 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc holds 411,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 258,883 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 94,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.06% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 334,430 shares. Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Principal Fincl holds 0.13% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 3.79 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 439,625 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 7,850 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). New York-based Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 519,178 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Natixis LP reported 166,252 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 102,870 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares to 3,155 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,250 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).