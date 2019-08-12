As Rexford Indl Rlty Com (REXR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pggm Investments Boosted Its Position; Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted Its Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Position by $14.49 Million as Share Price Declined

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (REXR) by 4193.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 4.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.10 million, up from 100,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 91,347 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11M, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 126,713 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 1.18 million shares to 7.64M shares, valued at $94.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.73M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Affiliated Managers Group Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 27 shares. Parsec Financial accumulated 0.15% or 22,537 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 156,063 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 7,426 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 40 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 117,578 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,353 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 0.13% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Westpac Bk Corp owns 24,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs LP stated it has 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 37,191 shares.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $30.3 Million – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Financial Stocks With Accelerating Growth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 15, 2019.