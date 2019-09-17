As Revlon (REV) Valuation Declined, Mittleman Brothers Has Trimmed Its Holding; Martin Currie LTD Lifted Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 177,265 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 34,283 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 29,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276.58. About 2.27 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,330 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $46.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.