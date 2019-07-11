As Revlon (REV) Share Price Declined, Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased by $3.46 Million Its Holding; Gagnon Advisors Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) Raised by $2.04 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 3.76 million shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 109,771 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 27.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Revlon Outlook To Negative, Affirms Ratings; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Remington, Revlon, Community Health; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, up 53.90% or $0.83 from last year’s $-1.54 per share. After $-1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 127,651 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 10,584 shares stake. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 12,749 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Amer Group Inc Inc Inc reported 5,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,436 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 32,379 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 10,659 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2,370 shares.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.10 million activity.