As Revlon (REV) Market Value Declined, Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Its Stake; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Mednax (MD) Position by $24.60 Million; Stock Price Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Mednax Inc. (MD) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP analyzed 983,843 shares as the company's stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 33,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mednax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 1.21 million shares traded or 51.55% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc analyzed 324,835 shares as the company's stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 125,094 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd accumulated 18,590 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,390 were accumulated by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 7,770 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 1,896 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,608 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. 616,746 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Axa holds 0% or 34,700 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 936 shares. Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.84% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). 13,596 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.22% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 436,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Revlon missed estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.10 million activity.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $71.88M for 7.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.