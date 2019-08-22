As Revlon (REV) Market Value Declined, Holder Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Its Holding; Gradient Investments Has Boosted Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 11632.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 27,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 6.00M shares traded or 98.79% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 120,617 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss/Shr $1.71; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 24,910 shares to 33,907 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,540 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 115,521 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 1.09 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 12,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,483 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Mittleman Brothers Ltd owns 2.66M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Axa, a France-based fund reported 41,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 19,228 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 32,379 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 39,067 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 49,178 shares.

